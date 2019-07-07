One missing in Hungary boat sinking after another body confirmed to be S. Korean

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A body found in a river south of Budapest was confirmed to be a South Korean missing from the deadly sinking of a tour boat in May, a joint rescue team said Saturday.The latest victim, a woman in her 60s, was discovered 66 kilometers downstream from the sinking site on Friday (Budapest time), bringing the total number of Koreans confirmed dead in the May 29 sinking to 25, with one still missing, a joint South Korean and Hungarian team said.Hungarian police confirmed her identity based on her dental records and a list of belongings provided by the Korean authorities, the team said.The sightseeing boat, carrying 33 South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew members, sank after it collided with a larger Swiss cruise ship on May 29.Seven other Korean passengers were rescued right after the accident, while the two Hungarian crew also drowned.The ship was raised from the riverbed last month. (Yonhap)