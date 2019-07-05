A bank robber’s polite request for police

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A 40-year-old man has been booked for intimidation after he requested to be arrested in a fake bank robbery, the police revealed earlier this week.According to the police, the suspect entered a bank in Daejeon on June 25, carrying a toy knife. Once in the bank, the suspect brandished it at a clerk, and “politely” requested for the police to be called to the scene.The suspected is then said to have stood still without making any other demands until the police arrived some four minutes later. The man is said to have offered no resistance while being taken into custody.The police said that the suspect carried out the act hoping to be sent to prison in order to receive treatment for his back condition. The police also quoted bank employees as saying that the suspect’s “polite speech and actions” seemed strange.The man is reported to be unemployed, and living with his mother. He is said to suffer from chronic back pain, but unable to seek medical help due to financial issues.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)