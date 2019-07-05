Samsung Q2 earnings guidance shows slight improvement

The figures hovered above market expectations that had estimated Samsung to register 54.1 trillion won in sales and 6.1 trillion won in operating profit.
The second-quarter operating profit rose 4.3 percent –on-quarter but dipped 56.3 percent on-year, suggesting that the company’s most lucrative semiconductor business is going downhills due to sluggish market conditions this year.
Samsung didn’t reveal the earnings of each business division in the guidance.
According market estimates, the semiconductor business is forecast to post around 3 trillion won in operating profit, largely due to a fall in memory chip prices.
The display unit is expected to have seen about 900 billion won in operating profit, owing to increased demand for organic light-emitting diode displays for smartphones from China.
The consumer electronics business is projected to announce an improved performance due to increased sales of refrigerators and air conditioners.
The smartphone unit is forecast to report a poorer profit, because of lower-than-expected sales of Galaxy S10 series, while the network unit is likely to see a noticeable achievement in profit with the commercialization of 5G network.
