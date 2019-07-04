[Eye Plus] Making science fun for kids

LIFE&STYLE

With the summer vacation season now upon us, parents with school-aged children can visit city-run science centers for kids instead of crowded indoor playgrounds and shopping malls.The Seoul Metropolitan Government runs a center in Hagye-dong, Nowon-gu, where children and teens can have fun learning about science.The Seoul Science Center is a three-story building on 12,330 square meters of land, with four exhibition halls. It is the first city-run science museum in the northern part of the city.Visitors will feel as if they’re experiencing faraway galaxies as they step into the main lobby of the building, where an art piece on the ceiling uses LED lights to represent stars.The main escalator is also made of transparent materials, revealing the mechanisms that make the escalator work.The center offers exhibitions with four themes: harmony, life, networks and circulation.In the green Harmony exhibition hall, children can learn about the scientific principles at work in the systems that link human beings with the ecology and city infrastructure.Each hall offers attractions that visiting children can touch and operate, to demonstrate scientific principles through hands-on experiences.Over 20 experts in various fields of science worked together to create content for the exhibitions.Written by Song Su-hyunPhoto by Park Hyun-koo