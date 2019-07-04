Ministry asks police to investigate doctor suspected of giving rebates in exchange for sex

NATIONAL

The Ministry of Health has asked the police to look into an online post by a doctor in which he claimed to have received sexual favors from a pharmaceutical company employee.



The post was published on a website accessible only to certified public health doctors. Public health doctors are doctors working at state-run medical facilities as an alternative to military service.



In the post, the writer admitted to having received sexual services from a pharmaceutical company saleswoman in exchange for a rebate.







(Yonhap)