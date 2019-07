NATIONAL

Part of a building under construction near Sinsa Station in Seoul collapsed Thursday afternoon, crumbling on to cars parked nearby.According to Seoul Seocho Fire Station, the exterior wall of a five-story building undergoing demolition suddenly crumbled around 2 p.m. that day. Two people were injured as the concrete wreckage fell on to several cars parked nearby. They have been transported to a nearby hospital.Local fire fighters are investigating for further damage and injuries.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)