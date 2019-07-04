Kolon Life Science apologizes for Invossa mislabeling, but insists drug was safe

BUSINESS

The chief of Kolon Life Science on Thursday reiterated the safety of the now-banned joint inflammation treatment Invossa, while apologizing for the market confusion and credibility depreciation.



“As top representative, I deeply apologize on behalf of the company for causing worries and confusion to patients, investors and the medical circles,” said KLS CEO Lee Woo-suk in a press conference held at the Korea Press Center in downtown Seoul.



The disputed mislabeling of the substance in Invossa was due to system flaws in the early days of bio development, he explained.



“Invossa was born in a small laboratory in the US 17 years ago as the world’s first gene therapy drug for joint inflammation,” Lee said.







Kolon Life Science’s CEO Lee Woo-suk apologizes to patients, investors and doctors, maintains the safety of Invossa and pledges to bring up company value, at a press event held Thursday at the Korea Press Foundation in Jung-gu, Seoul. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

Kolon Life Science CEO Lee Woo-suk (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

Kolon Life Science’s CEO Lee Woo-suk (right) and Managing Director Yoo Soo-hyun (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)