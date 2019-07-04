Cheong Wa Dae replaces two key communication secretaries

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in replaced two senior secretaries for public relations Thursday.Jung Gu-cheol, standing auditor at the Korea Federation of Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises, was appointed Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public relations planning, succeeding Yu Min-yeong.Jung served as presidential secretary for domestic media from 2006-2008 under the Roh Moo-hyun administration.He has long worked in the media, having worked as a reporter at Media Today, a news outlet specializing press-related news, and at a newspaper published by the Journalists Association of Korea.Moon also named Kang Jeong-soo, an economist and professor of business administration at Yonsei University, as secretary for digital communication.He is currently working as a researcher at the university's communication study center and replaces Jeong Hye-seung. (Yonhap)