Cheong Wa Dae replaces two key communication secretaries

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jul 4, 2019 - 13:21
  • Updated : Jul 4, 2019 - 13:21

President Moon Jae-in replaced two senior secretaries for public relations Thursday.

Jung Gu-cheol, standing auditor at the Korea Federation of Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises, was appointed Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public relations planning, succeeding Yu Min-yeong.


(Yonhap)

Jung served as presidential secretary for domestic media from 2006-2008 under the Roh Moo-hyun administration.

He has long worked in the media, having worked as a reporter at Media Today, a news outlet specializing press-related news, and at a newspaper published by the Journalists Association of Korea.

Moon also named Kang Jeong-soo, an economist and professor of business administration at Yonsei University, as secretary for digital communication.

He is currently working as a researcher at the university's communication study center and replaces Jeong Hye-seung. (Yonhap)





