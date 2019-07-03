[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents bingsu in collaboration with Danish porcelain brand Royal Copenhagen.Retro Mugwort Bingsu will be served in an exquisite bowl from Royal Copenhagen until the end of August. The bingsu comes with mugwort jelly, mugwort-flavored fresh chocolate, mugwort-flavored condensed milk, injeolmi rice cake, adzuki beans and granola on top.Those who order bingsu during the promotion period can participate in a raffle where winners receive hotel and restaurant vouchers, as well as mug sets from Royal Copenhagen.The special bingsu is available until the end of August at Lobby Lounge. It is priced at 38,000 won. For more inquiries or reservation, call Lobby Lounge at (02) 559-7603.Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Chinese restaurant presents a summer meal course.Taipan offers a seven-course meal featuring summer health and vitality foods.The meal will start off with a special seafood appetizer with caviar, followed by turtle soup with ginseng and Chinese matrimony vine. The soup will be followed by stir-fried chicken and neungi mushrooms, and then live freshwater eel with garlic and chili sauce. Diners will be served stir-fried beef tenderloin with fruit for dessert.This meal is priced at 138,000 won per person, and is only available in July.For reservations, call Taipan at (02) 317-3237.Paradise Hotel Busan is opening two new restaurants for the season. Both eateries will be located at the garden in the hotel property.Beach Beer Lounge allows visitors to enjoy cold draft beer with live music. American-style fried chicken, gambas al ajillo, homemade sausages and modern Chinese foods will be served.At The Izakaya, diners can enjoy teppanyaki and other traditional Japanese food with sake and beer.The promotions will continue until Aug. 24.For inquires or reservations, call Paradise Hotel at (051) 749-2398.Park Hyatt Busan’s Living Room Bar introduces a cocktail promotion inspired by traditional Korean liquors.The Yoon Seul Cocktail promotion – “yoon seul” means ripples shining in the sun or moonlight in Korean -- features five different drinks, all created with traditional Korean liquors and Asian ingredients.The drinks include Bokbunja Fizz, Nobleman Negroni, Cinnamon Punch, K’oriental Cooler and Sunset on the Bridge.The cocktails cost 18,000 won each. For more information or reservations, call Living Room Bar at (051) 990-1234.JW Marriott Seoul invites guests to a private dim sum party in an upscale penthouse room.The Luxury Dim Sum promotion at The Penthouse allows private events to be held at the Presidential Penthouse, catering 20 varieties of dim sum and small bites paired with premium Chinese tea and champagne. The menu was put together by global food and beverage consultant Alan Yau.The room can house eight to ten guests for three hours. The deal, available from July 1, costs 3.3 million won. For more information or reservations, call (02) 6282-6282.