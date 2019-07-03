Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] France’s Mirazur crowned world’s best restaurant

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Jul 3, 2019 - 18:31
  • Updated : Jul 3, 2019 - 18:31





France’s Mirazur restaurant - whose Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco draws inspiration from the sea, the mountains and his own garden - was crowned the world’s best by an influential trade list.

The accolade came just months after Colagreco was handed a third Michelin star, and was the first time a French establishment has triumphed in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

In the second spot in the awards - which took place in Singapore, their first time in Asia - was Noma in Copenhagen. Third was Asador Etxebarri in Spain.

Last year Italy’s Osteria Francescana took the No. 1 spot. Mirazur took third in 2018. (AFP)







The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114