[Graphic News] France’s Mirazur crowned world’s best restaurant

WORLD

France’s Mirazur restaurant - whose Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco draws inspiration from the sea, the mountains and his own garden - was crowned the world’s best by an influential trade list.The accolade came just months after Colagreco was handed a third Michelin star, and was the first time a French establishment has triumphed in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.In the second spot in the awards - which took place in Singapore, their first time in Asia - was Noma in Copenhagen. Third was Asador Etxebarri in Spain.Last year Italy’s Osteria Francescana took the No. 1 spot. Mirazur took third in 2018. (AFP)