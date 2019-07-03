Defense ministry requests 8% budget increase for 2020

NATIONAL

The defense ministry said Wednesday it has proposed an 8 percent on-year hike in its budget for next year to strengthen national defense capabilities and better manage troops.According to the report presented to the National Assembly's National Defense Committee, the ministry has asked the government to earmark 50.43 trillion won ($43.23 billion) for the budget for 2020, up from this year's 46.7 trillion won.If accepted, it will be the first time that the defense budget surpasses the 50 trillion-won mark.Of the total, the ministry plans to spend 16.8 trillion won on boosting defense capabilities in 2020, up 9.3 percent from this year, and to set aside 33.63 trillion won for running military forces, an on-year growth of 7.4 percent.Such an increase is necessary to build "independent" capabilities to counter threats from all directions and to nurture defense industries, as well as key technologies that would contribute to the overall national economic development, the report showed.Last year, the ministry rolled out a five-year blueprint that calls for an average annual increase rate of 7.5 percent compared with an average of 4.9 percent over the last decade.The finance ministry will finalize the government's budget proposal for 2020 and submit it the National Assembly by Sept. 3 for approval, according to officials. (Yonhap)