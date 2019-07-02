Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-US hostile relations

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that North Korea and the United States have effectively declared an end to their hostile relations with the symbolic weekend meeting between their leaders at the inter-Korean border.Although they did not sign any document, their action was tantamount to a "de facto declaration of an end to hostile relations and the beginning of a full-fledged peace era," Moon stressed, speaking at a Cabinet meeting.He was referring to a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Sunday.Trump even stepped over into North Korea, together with Kim, becoming the first sitting American president to set foot in the communist nation. The US and North Korea fought fiercely against each other during the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in an armistice. The two Koreas remain technically at war, as a formal peace treaty has yet to be signed.Moon also had a brief three-way meeting with Kim and Trump at Panmunjom, although he stayed away from their talks, which lasted for nearly an hour.Moon described the surreal event as a result of "amazing imagination," which was unthinkable in the existing "diplomatic grammar." (Yonhap)