BTS launches fan community on mobile application

Roaring K-pop boy band BTS launched Monday an official mobile application channel to connect with fans around the world.



The septet announced the opening of BTS Weverse, an official fan community based on the application Weverse.





Through the channel, BTS will communicate with fans using text messages as well as video clips and photos, according to Big Hit Entertainment.The app will provide exclusive content featuring BTS. Posting its first video clip on BTS Weverse, the BTS members said "(the community) will be a space where we and ARMY communicate and share fun."The members also said, "Let's meet at BTS Weverse."The membership-based application, available both in iOS and Android systems, is serviced in 10 languages, including Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese and Spanish. (Yonhap)