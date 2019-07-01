Samyang’s bestselling spicy chicken ramen sales top W1tr

BUSINESS

(Samyang Foods)

South Korean food manufacturer Samyang Foods said Monday that its bestselling instant noodle Buldak Spicy Chicken Ramen recorded accumulated sales of 1 trillion won ($863 million), seven years after its launch.According to the company, the sales of its spicy chicken ramen brand shot up from 100 billion won in 2016 to 282 billion won as of last year.Following the successful hit of the brand, the company developed and launched Carbo Buldak Spicy Chicken Ramen, which set another record of 36 million packs of sales within three months after launch last year.Samyang Foods’ overall sales also improved with the global popularity of its spicy chicken ramen series. Its annual sales rose from around 300 billion won in 2015 to 469 billion won last year. Its operating profit also skyrocketed from 7.1 billion won to 55.1 billion won in the same period.Buldak Spicy Chicken Ramen products are currently sold globally including in the US, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)