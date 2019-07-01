Unidentified object spotted at DMZ: Seoul military

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Military radars detected an unidentified object flying near the border with North Korea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday.The military "is checking and taking measures after the military radar captured an unidentified object in the sky above the Demilitarized Zone in the central portion of the inter-Korean border in Gangwon Province at around 1 p.m.," the JCS said in a brief message.The object was found some 4.5 kilometers above the ground, inside the no-fly zone that the two Koreas set up along the border under the inter-Korean military agreement signed in September last year, according to a JCS officer."The object showed a similar flight trajectory to that of a helicopter, but we have yet to determine if it is a flying vehicle or a flock of birds," the officer said.Upon spotting the trace, the military deployed multiple jets in response, he added. (Yonhap)