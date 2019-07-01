[Feature] Patients alienated as mental illness falls through cracks in system

In a country where mental illness has long been stigmatized and patients removed from the community, reports of traffic accidents and crimes committed by those with mental illness are viewed with great alarm.
But mental health groups and rights advocates question whether the mental health information is even relevant.
“When a person with diabetes is responsible for a traffic accident, we don’t point to diabetes as the reason for the accident. The same perspective should be applied to people with psychological disabilities,” Lee Jung-ha, the leader of a human rights group advocating on behalf of people with psychological disorder Padoson, told The Korea Herald in an interview at the center last week.
Lee, who has schizophrenia, is leading the efforts to eliminate prejudices against the disorder, seeking changes to the laws and implementing diverse peer support program.
Those changes include the recognition of people with mental illness as having a mental health disability and giving them access to support for disabled people.
The number of mentally ill people registered with the government totaled 120,000 as of last year, of whom 70,000 have been institutionalized, according to the National Health Insurance Service.
In Korea, people with mental disorders are required to register with their neighborhood Community Service Center. Using a calculation method employed in the US, however, the figure stands at around 500,000 people, which means approximately 1 percent of the total population are afflicted by psychological conditions, according to the National Human Rights Commission of Korea.
In terms of the number of crimes reported, of the 28,927 violent crimes reported in 2017, people with mental disorder were responsible for 813 cases, according to data from the National Police Agency.
Concerns that people with mental disorders are more likely to cause trouble is a prejudiced one, Lee emphasized.
“The vast majority of people with psychological disabilities do not hurt others. We grapple with social prejudices and mental abuses, and in turn, we end up hurting ourselves. This is evident in the high suicide rate, which clearly no one pays attention to,” Lee said.
In 2017, 12,463 people died by suicide, of which 31.7 percent were mental illness-related deaths, data jointly released by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Suicide Prevention Center earlier in the month.
The rate of suicide was eight times higher among people who had a mental illness than those who didn’t have one, according to the National Mental Health and Welfare Commission, citing data from 2016.
What is wrong?
“In Korean society, people with schizophrenia undergo long-term hospitalization, receive poor quality medical service and unilateral treatment programs. These lower (the capabilities of) of all people with mental disabilities, causing frequent relapses, failure to return to society and serious regression. Each disabled person is different, with different skill sets and academic degrees. This is not taken into consideration,” Lee said.
Echoing Lee Jung-ha, Lee Hang-kyu whose family member struggles with a psychological disability said “mental disability is not subject to cure, rather welfare.”
“Unless we recognize mental disorders as a disability, there is no welfare available. This, coupled with biased social perception and poor treatment systems, we are faced with poor conditions,” Lee Hang-kyu told The Korea Herald in a phone interview.
Lee Hang-kyu is the chairperson of the southern Gyeonggi Province division of the Korea Family Association for the Mentally Disabled.
“Mental disorder is not completely curable because it is a disability. A comprehensive approach that involves a social worker, psychologist and job training is needed, among others. The ultimate goal is to help us find a job and live inclusively in the community,” Lee Hang-kyu added.
Patient advocates point to Article 15 of the Welfare of Disabled Persons Act -- which in effect disqualifies mental illnesses as a reason to access support from welfare facilities for people with disabilities.
Though many people suffering from mental illnesses and their families seek psychotherapy, it is out of reach for many due to high costs that are not covered by the National Health Insurance Service.
“For a stable mental health care system, psychiatrists, nurses, social workers and psychologists have to work as a team. But psychologists are excluded from treatment and South Korea is the only OECD member country that does not have government licensing for psychologists,” said Chey Jean-yung, a professor of Psychology and Brain Sciences at the Department of Psychology of Seoul National University.
Institution-centered funding
In 2017, the government spent 5.3 trillion won on mental health, of which 4.8 trillion won went to hospitals and Mental Health Welfare Centers that are classified as medical institutions. A mere 200 billion won was channeled into community-based mental health care programs.
“It’s a vicious circle. Funding for mental health is mostly spent on institutions, when it should be used for the people. This is why we are prescribed excessive amount of medication and undergo extensive hospitalization,” said Lee Hang-kyu.
The average number of days per year a schizophrenia patient is hospitalized came to 303 days in Korea, six times the OECD average of 50 days in 2016, according to the National Human Rights Commission of Korea.
“I was involuntarily hospitalized for six months about 10 years ago but I was lucky to have met a good doctor,” Shin Suk-chull, the head of a peer support center for people with mental illnesses, told The Korea Herald in an interview last week.
“I was locked up in a room, more like a cell, for seven days. I had to shout to be allowed out to use the bathroom,” Shin recalled.
“Treatment for this (mental illness) should be individualized for each patient. Right now, people are hospitalized for way too long and it (treatment) is centered on the doctors rather than the patients,” he added.
Lack of manpower, budget
Professionals working at Mental Health Welfare Centers say that the shortage of workers makes it difficult to pay close attention to each patient they are assigned.
The Mental Health Welfare Center branches are the only government-run facilities where people can receive treatment and services for mental illnesses after leaving the hospital.
About 1,737 workers at these centers are responsible for taking care of some 75,000 registered members, which comes to 44 members per worker. Some 43 percent of the workers leave the centers within two years due to work overload.
Psychiatrists agree on the need for individually tailored treatments, which can only be realized when there is sufficient manpower.
“In case of the UK and Australia, when they introduce comprehensive plans on mental health, they include a mid- to-long-term supply and demand outlook along with plans for education and a (mental health) system,” said psychiatrist Lee Sang-hoon, who works at the National Center for Mental Health.
He added that plans in developed countries include not only psychiatrists but also patients, their families, peer supporters and family supporters
“Most developed countries allocate about 5 percent of their welfare budget to mental health. In Korea, it stands at 1.5 percent. It will be difficult to secure the equivalent level of budget all at once, but we can expect budget increases in many areas starting next year. We plan to expand successful integrative models and increase manpower,” said Kwon Joon-wook, the director of Health Policy at the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
While acknowledging the need for increased spending, Lee Jung-ha of Padoson said increased awareness about psychological disabilities should precede budget expansion.
She emphasized that people with mental illnesses who try to be economically independent are more prone to relapses due to the increased stress involved in finding employment and getting used to the new environment.
“Our society should change to one where we (mentally ill people) do not feel ashamed of our disorders and we are not blamed for them. Instead of heavily relying on drug treatments, we need psychological treatment and vocational training. But most importantly, we need an environment where it is okay to be sick,” Lee said.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)