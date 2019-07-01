[Diplomatic circuit] Korea, Japan, China to discuss ways to save crested ibis in Seoul

The crested ibis, a species that had mainly nested in Northeast Asia and parts of Russia, is at the brink of extinction. It is listed as Korea’s National Monument No. 198, but was last seen in the wild in 1979.
|(Yonhap)
In an effort to save the species, a trilateral cooperation secretariat comprising Korea, Japan and China will hold a forum with the secretariat of the Crested Ibis International Forum on July 11 in Seoul.
The forum, titled “New Journey, New Heights -- Towards Sustainable Trilateral Cooperation on Crested Ibis,” will feature discussions on local government exchanges and cultural and tourism cooperation involving the bird species.
“South Korea, Japan and China have made joint efforts on the recovery of crested ibis, which became a symbol of amity as well as cordial ties connecting the three countries,” the trilateral cooperation secretariat said.
On May 22, the trilateral cooperation secretariat released a covey of crested ibis into the wild in Korea for the first time.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)