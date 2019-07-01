[News Briefs] Body of Korean tourist drowned in Kota Kinabalu set to return home

According to the Korean Embassy in Malaysia, an 18-year-old surnamed Ahn went missing at around 3:30 p.m. Friday after he was swept away by waves while swimming at a beach in Karambunai. A search and rescue team comprising the local fire department, the police and the Coast Guard was deployed at around 4:17 p.m. after his friends asked for help from resort employees and the police.
|(Yonhap)
The efforts to locate Ahn continued for two days until his body was found by fishermen at around 7 a.m. Sunday, some 4 kilometers away from where he was last seen. The remains were handed over to the police.
The Korean Embassy said it dispatched a consul to the scene following the report of the missing Korean. The embassy also said it would help the victim’s family bring the body back to Korea on Monday night.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)