Busan police chief named to lead Seoul police agency

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jul 1, 2019 - 14:36
  • Updated : Jul 1, 2019 - 14:41

Lee Yong-pyo, commissioner of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, was appointed as chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in a reshuffle of top police officers on Monday.

Lee Joon-sup, director of the National Security Bureau at the Korean National Police Agency , was promoted to head the Korean National Police University, while Kim Chang-ryong, commissioner of the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency, was named new chief of the Busan agency. 


(Yonhap)

Bae Yong-joo, director of the KNPA‘s Criminal Investigation Bureau, was named new chief of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, according to the government.

Lim Ho-seon, deputy commissioner general of the KNPA, and Lee Sang-ro, commissioner of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, were retained, it said. (Yonhap)







