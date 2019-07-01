Samsung SDI CEO calls for innovative corporate culture

“We can achieve sustainable growth only if we build (and) innovate corporate culture at a time of intensifying market competition for leadership in the future,” said Jun Young-hyun, CEO and president of Samsung SDI, a battery making unit under Samsung Electronics.
“Through our innovative DNA, which led (our journey) from a display company to an energy and material business, let’s prepare for bigger future growth,” he said.
Jun Young-hyun, CEO and president of Samsung SDI, speaks at the company's 49th anniversary ceremony in Giheung, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (Samsung SDI)
To become “the first mover” in the market, the CEO asked SDI engineers to think creatively and challenge themselves to develop high-capacity, high-efficiency battery cells, crucial for electric vehicle development.
He also stressed safety at work and high product quality to maintain leadership in the market.
Started as a joint venture between Samsung Electronics and NEC, Samsung SDI grew to become the world’s top display manufacturer and a leading display technology firm.
In the early 2000s, the company turned into a battery business and became the world’s No. 1 lithium-ion battery producer for small electronics devices in 2010.
Samsung SDI has expanded its presence in the automotive battery business, clinching deals with major carmakers around the world, including BMW, Fiat Chrysler and Volkswagen.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)