Trump says he will visit DMZ with Moon

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will travel to the inter-Korean border together with South Korean President Moon Jae-in later in the day.







President Donald Trump speaks to South Korean business leaders at the Hyatt Hotel, Sunday. (AP-Yonhap)

Ivanka Trump, right, talks with people before the start of remarks from Presid ent Donald Trump to Korean business leaders in Seoul. (AP-Yonhap)

He made the announcement during a meeting with a group of South Korean business leaders at a Seoul hotel. It marks the first official confirmation that Moon will join Trump's "long-planned" trip to the Demilitarized Zone.Cheong Wa Dae has kept it a secret whether Moon would go there or not apparently for security reasons.On his offer of a "handshake" meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the DMZ, Trump said, "I understand they want to meet, and I'd love to say hello."He did not go into details, including whether Kim has agreed to show up there and whether his three-way summit with the leaders of the two Koreas would be realized."Let's see what happens. They're trying to work it out," he told the businessmen in attendance.Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted, "Today I will visit with, and speak to, our Troops - and also go to the DMZ (long planned)."On his previous visit to South Korea in November 2017, Trump pushed for a DMZ trip with Moon by chopper. But it was canceled due to bad weather. (Yonhap)