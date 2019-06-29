G20 members, except US, recommit to Paris climate deal

WORLD

Leaders of the Group of 20 nations pose for official group photograph on Friday. (Yonhap)







OSAKA, Japan -- Nineteen members of the G20, without the United States, agreed Saturday to the "irreversibility" of the Paris climate deal and pledged its full implementation, after two days of talks.The language in the final statement after the summit in Japan's Osaka mirrors that agreed during last year's G20, but was hard-won after objections from the United States.In a final statement, the participants vowed joint efforts to lower carbon emissions by financing sustainable development and driving innovation."We avoided going backwards... but we must go much further," said French President Emmanuel Macron.The United States reiterated its previous decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change, citing its disadvantages for American workers and taxpayers.The Korea Herald and news reports