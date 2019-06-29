S. Korean FM, Ivanka Trump to attend forum in Seoul

NATIONAL

Ivanka Trump speaks Saturday in a special session of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. (Yonhap)

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is scheduled to meet with Ivanka Trump in Seoul later this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.Kang and Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump and also a White House adviser, will both attend a forum under the theme of "strengthening economic power of global women" at a Seoul hotel Sunday, the ministry said.The forum will bring in some 60 female business women, civic workers and government officials, including Yoon Song-yee, president of major gamemaker NCSOFT Corp., it said.The younger Trump will be in Seoul later in the day for a two-day visit, along the sidelines of her father. President Trump will also hold a summit with President Moon Jae-in.The president's daughter was earlier in South Korea in February 2018 to attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.During her trip, she had dinner with Moon and met with US athletes competing in the Games.(Yonhap)