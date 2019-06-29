Trump’s Tweet fans speculations ahead of trip to Seoul

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

OSAKA, Japan -- US President Donald Trump on Saturday further fanned speculations about his visit to Seoul with a Twitter post saying he would like to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un while in Korea.“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon),” Trump wrote.“While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”Trump is due to arrive in Seoul from Osaka, Japan, where he attended the G-20 Summit along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.In Seoul, Trump is scheduled to hold his eighth summit with Moon on Sunday. During the two-day trip, Trump is reported to be planning a trip to the Demilitarized Zone.According to Cheong Wa Dae, Trump also spoke to Moon about his Twitter message, as they waited for the third session of the G-20 Summit.Moon responded that he had seen the Tweet, to which Trump replied “try doing it” holding up his thumb at Moon as he walked away.Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that his Tweet was a “feeler” for a possible meeting with Kim.The US president also touted his relationship with Kim, saying that had he not assumed office, the US would be “having a war right now with North Korea. And by the way that‘s a certainty. That’s not like maybe.“Since Trump’s trip to Seoul was announced, speculations had risen that he could meet Kim, or even hold a trilateral summit with the two Koreas.As speculations rose, Seoul denied the possibility of a three-way meeting, but continued to fan hopes about resumption of US-North Korea denuclearization dialogue.Since the Hanoi summit in February, which ended without an agreement, US-North Korea talks have been on hold, with little developments other than exchange of personal letters between Trump and Kim.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)