Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Cheong Wa Dae: No decision on Trump-NK leader meeting

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jun 29, 2019 - 10:20
  • Updated : Jun 29, 2019 - 12:05

OSAKA, Japan -- Responding to US President Donald Trump's latest twitter message on North Korea, Cheong Wa Dae said Saturday that "Nothing has been decided."

Trump offered in the message to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the border between the two Koreas, during his upcoming trip to South Korea. 

Trump will leave for the South for a two-day trip later Saturday after attending the two-day Group of 20 summit here. He was widely expected to visit the DMZ during the trip.



"While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" Trump wrote.

Cheong Wa Dae, however, said, "There's nothing decided for now" with regard to Trump's twitter message.

"There's no change in our position to want North Korea-US dialogue to resume," its spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, told reporters.

(Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114