Macron promises France’s support for Moon’s peace drive

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in and French President Emmanuel Macron pose at the start of their meeting in Osaka, Japan on Friday. Yonhap

OSAKA, Japan -- French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his full support for Seoul’s peace drive in a summit with President Moon Jae-in, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.“(I) fully support President Moon’s Korean Peninsula peace process and (establishing) regional stability. France is prepared to provide all it can (for the process),” Macron was quoted as saying by Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.Moon and Macron met on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit on request from the French government, according to Cheong Wa Dae.According to Ko, Macron expressed deep interest in developments surrounding the peninsula, and Moon asked for his continued support saying that US-North Korea dialogue is regaining momentum, citing recent developments. The events cited by Moon include Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to North Korea, and exchange of personal letters between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.During the meeting, Moon also thanked Macron for French military’s rescue of a South Korean civilian from militants in Burkina Faso in western Africa, and conveyed his condolences for the two French service members killed in the mission.Moon and Macron also discussed climate change, promising to cooperate, and also agreed to arrange a trip to Seoul by Macron in the near future.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)