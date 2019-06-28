BTS garners more than $50 million from stadium tours in May

"From only eight shows in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Sao Paolo, the South Korean superstars grossed $51.66 million and sold 384,498 tickets (in May)," Billboard said, citing figures from Billboard Boxscore.
"These towering earnings mark the biggest one-month total of 2019 so far," it said.
|(Big Hit Entertainment)
In May, the septet held two shows at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, as well as double-headers at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and Soldier Field in Chicago, totaling $33 million and nearly 300,000 tickets sold.
Then, the South Korean act flew to the Allianz Parque in Sao Paolo, Brazil, to gross $7.7 million from 84,812 tickets.
"This swift sweep of the United States is not only massively impressive for a foreign-language act in the US but places BTS among the most powerful touring artists in the world," Billboard said.
In particular, the group's double-header at the Rose Bowl on May 4-5, grossing $16.6 million from 113,040 tickets (May 4-5) was the single highest-grossing engagement in the venue's Boxscore history, outperforming previous high marks by Taylor Swift and U2, as well as co-headline stints by Beyonce and Jay-Z, and Eminem and Rihanna, Billboard said.
Metallica came next with $28.64 million, trailed by Pink with $24.84 million, Spice Girls with $23.63 million and Ariana Grande with $19.87 million, according to Billboard. (Yonhap)