Korea, India to set up high-level body for cooperation

President Moon Jae-in and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a summit in Osaka, Japan on Friday. Yonhap

OSAKA, Japan -- South Korea and India will establish a new high-level dialogue body to seek ways to achieve synergies between Seoul’s New Southern Policy and India’s Look East Policy, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.The agreement was made during President Moon Jae-in’s summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka.“The two leaders agreed to seek projects (for achieving synergies) by establishing a high-level consultation body,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said.Seoul’s New Southern Policy is aimed at boosting Korea’s political, social and economic relations with Southeast Asian nations and India. India’s Look East Policy is designed to strengthen relations with Southeast and East Asian nations.At the meeting, Modi requested South Korean firms to invest in India’s steel industry, while Moon expressed hopes for India to extend the permitted duration of stay in India for South Koreans, Ko said.In addition, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including defense industry and economic projects, Ko said.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)