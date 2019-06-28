Go to Mobile Version

S. Korea, Iraq initial double taxation avoidance pact

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jun 28, 2019 - 14:24
  • Updated : Jun 28, 2019 - 14:24

South Korea and Iraq have initialed a double taxation avoidance pact, South Korea's finance ministry said Friday, in a move that could boost bilateral economic cooperation.

The agreement is set to take effect after a formal signing and parliamentary ratifications in both countries, according to the ministry.


The move comes as South Korean construction companies are participating in major infrastructure projects in the war-torn country.

Hanwha Engineering & Construction Corp. is set to build 100,000 homes in Besmaya, a sprawling suburb located about 10 kilometers southeast of Baghdad, by 2019 under a $7.75 billion deal.

The contract is the single largest overseas project for any South Korean builder.

In 2014, a South Korean consortium led by Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. won a $6.04 billion contract to build a large oil refinery in the southern Iraqi city of Karbala.

