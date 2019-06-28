S. Korea, ASEAN to launch science center for cooperation

BUSINESS

Science and ICT Minister Yoo Young-min (Yonhap)

South Korea and ASEAN have agreed to establish a center for science and technology partnership to promote exchanges and policy sharing programs, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Friday.The agreement was made at the fourth meeting of the Korea-ASEAN Joint Science and Technology Committee in Indonesia. Around 30 officials in charge of S&T policies from the 10-member ASEAN nations attended the biennial event.Alongside establishing a new S&T center, they also agreed to launch an education program and hand out joint awards to esteemed scientists and technology experts in respective fields.The latest move comes as the government aims to bolster relations with ASEAN nations, in efforts to diversify trade and improve the economy through its New Southern Policy.“ASEAN is a key partner in our New Southern Policy and through the latest committee meeting, we hope that the 10 member nations and Korea can achieve sustainable development through cooperation,” a ministry official said.By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)