Former President Lee Myung-bak to leave hospital after overnight stay

According to his aide, he is expected to leave the hospital after a review of his test results.
Lee was hospitalized at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday for symptoms that included a high fever, the hospital told The Korea Herald. The hospital added that Lee’s condition was not serious.
|Former President Lee Myung-bak (Yonhap)
The hospital said Lee was admitted to the Cancer Hospital because there were no available VIP rooms in the main building, dispelling rumors that he has cancer.
Lee, who is currently appealing his conviction for bribery, embezzlement and tax evasion, was released on bail March 6. The high court approved his request conditionally, restricting his telecommunications and confining him to his home.
Lee’s lawyer filed the request for bail in February on health grounds, saying the former president was at risk of sudden death. Nine ailments were listed in the bail statement including diabetes, gastritis, esophagitis, sleep apnea and hair loss.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)