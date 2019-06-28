Korean woman, in Barcelona on official trip, dies after robbery attempt

The deceased woman, who served on a government advisory committee, was injured Sunday night while trying to avoid a motorcyclist who attempted to steal her purse.
|(Yonhap)
“As a result of the robbery, the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where she died this afternoon,” police in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region said in a statement.
Police said they were investigating and looking for the would-be thief.
On Wednesday, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the incident and said the Consulate-General of Korea in Barcelona had dispatched a consul to the hospital and informed the victim’s family.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)