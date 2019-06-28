Korean woman, in Barcelona on official trip, dies after robbery attempt

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A South Korean woman who was part of a government delegation to Spain died Thursday at a Barcelona hospital after being treated for head injuries she suffered during an attempted robbery there, according to news reports.The deceased woman, who served on a government advisory committee, was injured Sunday night while trying to avoid a motorcyclist who attempted to steal her purse.“As a result of the robbery, the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where she died this afternoon,” police in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region said in a statement.Police said they were investigating and looking for the would-be thief.On Wednesday, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the incident and said the Consulate-General of Korea in Barcelona had dispatched a consul to the hospital and informed the victim’s family.By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)