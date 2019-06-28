YouTube to allow users to block channel recommendations

BUSINESS

(YouTube)

YouTube on Thursday announced two big changes to its browsing features, giving users more control over video recommendations.Users will soon have a “Don’t recommend channel” button, for content that is not relevant to their interests. Videos from rejected content creators will still be discoverable on the platform, but they will not come up on the recommended list or on the YouTube homepage.There will also be a new feature that sorts recommended videos into different topics, so users can easily explore particular topics. A Topics tab will appear at the top of the homepage and in the Up Next section.The company will provide more details on why certain content has been recommended as well.“Sometimes, we recommend videos from channels you haven’t seen before based on what other viewers with similar interests have liked and watched in the past,” YouTube said in a blog post announcing the upcoming changes.The website and mobile apps will be spruced up with the new features soon, the company said.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)