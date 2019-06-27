Song Hye-kyo and her counterparts in TV dramas

LIFE&STYLE

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, the two top-profile couple, are taking legal procedures for a divorce after two years of marriage. As the two met on set, the other male actors Song Hye-ko have acted with are gaining attention.



In 2000, Song Hye-kyo played a central character in a romantic television drama “Autumn in My Heart’ with Song Seung-heon and Won-bin. A year later, she starred in a TV drama series “Guardian Angel” along with Kim Jong-min.





KBS

(SBS)

(KBS)

(KBS)

(tvN)