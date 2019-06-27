Song Hye-kyo and her counterparts in TV dramas

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, the two top-profile couple, are taking legal procedures for a divorce after two years of marriage. As the two met on set, the other male actors Song Hye-ko have acted with are gaining attention.
In 2000, Song Hye-kyo played a central character in a romantic television drama “Autumn in My Heart’ with Song Seung-heon and Won-bin. A year later, she starred in a TV drama series “Guardian Angel” along with Kim Jong-min.
|KBS
In 2003, Song appeared in “All In,” where she met Lee Byung-hyun. The next year, the actress starred in a romantic comedy series “Full House” with Jung Ji-hoon, more commonly known as Rain. Four years later, in 2008, she acted in “World Within” with Hyun Bin.
|(SBS)
|(KBS)
In 2013, she broke a long hiatus by playing a major role for “That Winter, the Wind Blows” along with Jo In-sung. In 2016, the star played a heroine in “Descendants of the Sun,” where she met her husband. Most recently, she acted with Park Bo-gum on tvN’s “Boyfriend.”
|(KBS)
|(tvN)
By Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com
)