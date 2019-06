NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Former president Lee Myung-bak has been admitted to Seoul National University Hospital.Lee checked into the Cancer Hospital of the SNU Hospital at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the hospital confirmed to The Korea Herald.He was moved to the cancer facility as there were no remaining VIP rooms in the main building, rather than for reasons related to his condition.It’s uncertain at this point when he may be expected to leave the hospital, the hospital PR officer said, quoting the medical staff.By Kim Arin ( arin@heraldcorp.com