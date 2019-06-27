LG offers ice-making fridge technology to GE Appliance

GE Appliance is currently owned by China’s Haier. The Chinese company acquired the home appliance unit of US-based electronic giant GE and operates the business in the US.
|(Yonhap)
The latest licensing contract allows the Haier subsidiary to use LG’s proprietary technology for making ice cubes inside the fridge door, including around 400 related patents.
The technology uses cold air from the freezer to freeze water inside the door, without installing a separate ice-making machine.
LG’s refrigerators with the ice-making feature are bestsellers in the US market, according to the company.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)