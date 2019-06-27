Camptong Forest to open in July with mega-scale water activities

LIFE&STYLE

Camptong Forest (Five Natures)

The Camptong resort is to open its largest outdoor water park at Cheongpyeong Lake in mid-July, which will also feature accommodations, camping and zones set aside for a variety of activities in Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi Province.Called Camptong Forest, the planned water park will occupy about 33,000 square meters across the lake from Camptong’s existing water park.Officials hope the two parks combined will attract around 200,000 tourists per year to the area.The new water park has a 3,300 square-meter cafe, a warm-water swimming pool, an outdoor stage, facilities for pets and space for barbecues.The main attraction, of course, will be the rides. The park has 48 rides, all named after popular sports cars or superheroes. Of these, the big four are the high-speed “water Ferrari,” the submersible “water Bumblebee,” a “water Porsche” that makes a 540-degree turn on the spot, and the zigzagging “Water Mazinger.”Also available are a waterslide that drops 20 meters, blob jumps and wakeboarding.The outdoor pool, at 25 meters by 10 meters with 100 sunbeds, plus light and sound facilities, is where poolside parties will take place. (The schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.)The Lodge at Camptong Forest will provide a package encompassing water activities, barbecue, breakfast and a boat tour.Camptong officials said they are planning to expand beyond the Gapyeong location and are eyeing coastal cities like Yeosu and Busan, as well as Jeju Island in the future.There are a variety of passes for Camptong Island and Camptong Forest -- one includes only a single ride and others provide unlimited access. Prices range from 9,900 won ($8.60) to 83,000 won. The package deal encompassing water activities, accommodations and a barbecue party costs from 340,000 won to 530,000 won, depending on whether it is for two people or four.Those who book tickets at the homepage (http://www.camptongforest.com) by July 13 can receive discounts of up to 30 percent.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)