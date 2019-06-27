aT rebrands flower business center to F Square

F Square will not only have functions the center previously provided, including the auction and wholesale of flowers, but it will also promote a new cultural space for flowers, such as by hosting a flower-themed flea market and displaying famous florists’ works.
|Employees pose at the rebranded flower business center F Square. (aT)
aT will also launch the support program “Flower Youth,” which involves some 100 people who will help spread positive flower-related experiences.
“‘F’ in F square not only stands for ‘flower,’ but also stands for ‘fun,’ ‘future’ and ‘family,’” said aT, adding that the area has been changed into a more inclusive space that can be enjoyed by all.
The flower business center has established itself as South Korea’s largest flower market, promoting sales of flowers, providing flower arrangement classes and selecting seasonal flowers.
aT also runs Yangjae Flower Market, one of the largest flower markets in Korea.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)