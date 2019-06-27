Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

BTS World gets mixed reactions

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Jun 27, 2019 - 13:51
  • Updated : Jun 27, 2019 - 13:55

Despite the fanfare from international media including CNN, BTS World, a simulation game featuring the award-winning K-pop group, received disappointing reviews the day after its launch.

Netmarble released the much-publicized game on Wednesday, in 176 countries and 14 languages simultaneously.

Users took to social media to complain of “technical difficulties” and “server failures.” 



Some found it inconvenient to have to use an additional 544 megabytes to optimize the gaming experience upon startup, after using 93 megabytes to download the game.

Others mused that the game’s release was premature, saying it needed further development and joking that it probably wouldn’t be ready until the third quarter of 2020. 




Meanwhile, according to mobile app performance watcher App Annie, the game, as of 9 a.m. Thursday, became the No. 1 most downloaded game in Apple’s App Store in Korea and 32 other countries.

The game topped the list in the US, Canada, Russia, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong and Singapore. It came in second place in the UK, France and Taiwan and third place in Germany, Spain and Italy.

It was among the top five in 82 nations.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)


Related Stories

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114