Merck recruiting 18 startups for accelerator program

This round of participants will focus on four fields of research: biosensing and interfaces; liquid biopsy technologies; clean meat; and artificial intelligence-enabled health solutions.
Merck will have 12 startups for its global headquarters in Darmstadt and six for the China Innovation Hub in Shanghai.
It has hosted 57 startups since the accelerator program’s first intake in 2015. About 90 percent of the completing startups continue collaboration with Merck, the company said.
|Merck Korea Managing Director Glenn Young (Merck Korea)
At “2019 European Global Enterprise Open Innovation with Korea,” held Thursday by KOTRA and the Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development, Merck Korea Managing Director Glenn Young reiterated Merck’s vision for joint innovation.
“Collaborating with startups around the globe ... offers the opportunity to create a win-win situation for both the startups and Merck,” Young said.
“(The startups) gain access to a partner that helps them to accelerate their industry-ready business, whereas we obtain fresh stimulus to drive innovation beyond our current activities,” said Young.
Merck’s accelerator program will take place from mid-January to April 2020. Applications are due on Aug. 25.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)