Moon replaces presidential secretary for personnel affairs

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday replaced his Cheong Wa Dae secretary for personnel affairs, his office announced, as many predict a Cabinet shake-up in the coming months.Kwon Yong-il, an official at the office of the presidential secretary for civil service discipline, has been promoted to the post, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.The former lawyer is replacing Kim Bong-jun, which is said to be preparing to run in next year's general elections.Having entered his third year in office, Moon has been replacing some of his key Cheong Wa Dae aides. A Cabinet reshuffle is expected as well in July or August, as several ministers are seeking to run in the general elections slated for next spring. (Yonhap)