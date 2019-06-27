[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

When Bonnie’s (Madeleine McGraw) beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (Tony Hale), declares himself “trash” and not a toy, Woody (Tom Hanks) takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (Annie Potts).Aladdin (Mena Massoud) is an impoverished but kindhearted soul who unwittingly falls in love with the sultan’s daughter, Jasmine (Naomi Scott). The nefarious vicar Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) seeks a magical lamp that will help him take over the kingdom and sends Aladdin to a cave to fetch it. When the cave collapses, Aladdin accidentally finds that the lamp holds an all-powerful Genie (Will Smith) who grants three wishes.The Kims, a poor, jobless family of four, work their way into the wealthy, glamorous Park family by landing jobs via deceitful means. They earn the affection of the Parks, who are worlds apart from them and yet somewhat alike. Their new way of life is turned upside down when an unexpected visitor comes knocking on the door, kicking off a series of unexpected events.Mob boss Jang Se-chul (Kim Rae-won) in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, is hired by a conglomerate to kick out merchants protesting the construction of a skyscraper and a shopping mall in the area. During the protest, he encounters lawyer Gang So-hyeon (Won Jin-ah) who tells him off and urges him to become a “good person.”