Netmarble launches BTS World

BUSINESS

(BTS World's YouTube channel)

South Korean game company Netmarble launched a new mobile game titled BTS World on Wednesday, featuring the world-famous K-pop star group.Downloads of the game kicked off simultaneously in 176 countries in 14 languages at 4 p.m. for early sign-ups, two hours ahead of the regular launch.Netmarble will exclusively play the new BTS song “Heartbeat” via the game as its background music. Until the “BTS World OST” album releases on Friday, the game is the only platform where fans can listen to the BTS song, Netmarble said.BTS World is a simulation game that pitches players as BTS’ managers who help and guide the members to grow from their trainee years to the Billboard awards-winning stars.The game contains over 10,000 photos and more than 100 videos exclusive to the game.The unusual collaboration is credited to have stemmed from the special relationship between the games company and the entertainment agency.Netmarble’s founder Bang Joon-hyuk is a cousin of BTS’ label Big Hit Entertainment CEO Bang Si-hyuk. Netmarble is the second largest shareholder of Big Hit Entertainment, with a 25.22 percent stake.Netmarble shares closed at 121,500 won ($105) Wednesday, down 0.82 percent from a day earlier, following speculation that the company will not be acquiring Korea’s biggest game company Nexon, as its bid did not meet the expectations of Nexon’s holding company NXC’s CEO Kim Jung-ju.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)