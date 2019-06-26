WJSN to kick off Japan tour

The tour -- titled “Would You Like? Zepp Tour in Japan” -- kicks off in Tokyo on Aug. 17 and will also involve concerts in Osaka and Nagoya on Aug. 24 and 25, respectively.
|Poster image for WJSN’s upcoming Japanese concert tour (Starship Entertainment)
According to Starship Entertainment, the band’s management agency, WJSN has been enjoying great popularity in Japan. The K-pop act has performed at KCON Japan, a Korean culture festival hosted by CJ ENM, for the past three years.
After debuting in February 2016 with “Mo Mo Mo” and “Catch Me,” the Korean-Chinese girl group has gained fans in and out of South Korea with its girlish image. Its biggest hits have been “Dreams Come True” and “Dream Your Dream.”
The 12-member band released a new EP, “Boogie Up,” June 4.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)