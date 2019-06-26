[Best Brand] SPEP leads global mindset, language training

NATIONAL

(SPEP)

A global education firm SPEP has been at the forefront of a paradigm shift in business education, providing training and consulting specialized in nurturing a workforce with a global mindset and foreign language proficiency.SPEP, which has worked with global firms for more than 22 years, offers training programs on communication skills, basic language skills and business etiquette necessary in a multicultural business environment.The training courses, textbook and other education materials are designed at SPEP’s Research and Development Center and customized for employees from various industries and departments.Its R&D center, which is comprised of experts equipped with knowledge and expertise in corporate training and global business, focuses on studying what each client company needs and developing specialized programs for each client. It also pursues active exchanges of their know-how with overseas education institutes and researchers.SPEP’s programs are available in various forms – the manager course, the expatriate pool course and the expatriate pre-departure course. One-on-one coaching and training for small groups are also available.One of the popular programs offered by SPEP is Global Communications Course through which employees can enhance their English speaking proficiency and business etiquette that can be used daily in a multicultural working environment.All of the courses are easily accessible online through the SPEP mobile application.By providing high-quality total business immersion programs and human resources consulting designed for a global workforce, SPEP has earned a reputation for helping its clients equip themselves with a global mindset.“Through customized and advanced research and development, SPEP will continue to provide the best quality programs and consulting for each client to enhance their global capabilities,” an official from SPEP said.For its contribution, SPEP has won a host of honors – including the prizes from the Education Minister and the Foreign Minister. This year, it won the top prize in South Korea’s Innovation Awards. It ranked No. 1 in the country’s brand satisfaction in English education last year.