N. Korea's official paper urges use of domestic goods to overcome sanctions

North Korea's official newspaper urged its citizens Wednesday to use domestically produced goods, rather than imports, to build a "self-reliant economy" in the face of global sanctions."To sort out problems arising in the process of economic development and make the sanction scheme of our enemies bear no fruit, it would be critical to boost a self-reliant economy," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in an article."One of important methods to strengthen a self-reliant economy involves people actively using their own products," the paper said."When all people prefer and use domestic goods, it would lead to a process of expansive reproduction and help the national economy advance."The paper noted that depending on imports would make the country subservient to foreign countries, saying that real patriotism lies in ceaseless efforts to overcome any challenges and produce world-class goods through research and development.North Korea has stepped up its pitch for self-reliance, apparently to overcome the impact of crushing sanctions in the wake of the no-deal summit between leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in February.Pyongyang sought sanctions relief in exchange for dismantling its Yongbyon nuclear complex, but Washington demanded more than that before making such concessions. (Yonhap)