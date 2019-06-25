N.K. newspaper reiterates desire for lasting peace on Korean Peninsula

NATIONAL

A North Korean state newspaper on Tuesday reiterated Pyongyang's "firm" will for lasting peace on the peninsula and called on South Korea and the United States to thoroughly enforce joint declarations aimed at enhancing bilateral ties.



The Minju Chosun, the daily of the North's Cabinet, carried an editorial titled "Let's safeguard peace and security of the Korean Peninsula," as the country marks the 69th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War.







North Korean leader Kim Jong-un,(left) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in raise their hands after signing a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea on April 27, 2018. (AP)

"The firm conviction and will to prevent war and safeguard peace on the Korean Peninsula is becoming even stronger today," the newspaper said in the editorial.It then pointed out that a path to secure peace on the peninsula lies in the thorough enforcement of the declaration that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed during their summit in Singapore on June 12 last year.The declaration includes their commitments to seek to build new relations, foster a stable and lasting peace regime on the Korean Peninsula and work toward the complete denuclearization of the peninsula."Our republic's consistent position is to establish new ties between the two countries and build an enduring and robust peace regime on the peninsula in line with the demands of a new century," the newspaper said.It added that should the South genuinely hope for improvement in cross-border relations, it should faithfully enforce past bilateral agreements aimed at fostering reconciliation and reducing military tensions. (Yonhap)