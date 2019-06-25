[Graphjic News] S. Korean brands again sweep J.D. Power’s US initial quality survey

BUSINESS

South Korean brands again demonstrated the best initial quality among 32 automotive brands sold in the United States, according to an annual ranking by researcher J.D. Power, with about half of the domestic brands better than average and all European brands below average.Genesis, Kia and Hyundai, all part of Hyundai Motor Group, were the top three brands in the 2019 US Initial Quality Study, which measures problems in the first 90 days of vehicle ownership.Ford Motor ranked fourth followed by its Lincoln brand and General Motors’ Chevrolet brand. (Reuters)