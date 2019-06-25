SsangYong pioneers ‘open top SUV’ with Rexton Sports series

Both the Rexton Sports and the new Rexton Sports Khan introduced in January boast most features of the company’s flagship SUV model G4 Rexton, but also include a large deck space designed for drivers who enjoy outdoor activities and recreational sports.
|The Rexton Sports with all-wheel drive fit for various terrains. (SsangYong Motor)
By introducing the series as an open top SUV, the company hopes to make pickup trucks more appealing for Korean consumers, Ssangyong explained.
Both models of the Rexton Sports series include features such as 4Tronic technology that allows all-wheel drive fit for all terrains, as well as e-XDi220 LET engine that provides high fuel efficiency.
The main difference between the two is that the Khan features a 310-millimeter-longer utility deck with more loading capacity.
As of May, sales of the two Rexton Sports models this year reached some 19,115 units, showing a promising outlook for open top SUVs among Korean consumers, the company said.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)