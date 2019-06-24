Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] No. of nuclear warheads worldwide declines

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Jun 24, 2019 - 18:12
  • Updated : Jun 24, 2019 - 18:12





The overall number of nuclear warheads in the world has declined in the past year but nations are modernizing their arsenals, a report said.

At the start of 2019, the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea had a total of some 13,865 nuclear weapons, according to estimates in a new report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. That represents a decrease of 600 nuclear weapons compared to the start of 2018.

But at the same time all nuclear weapon-possessing countries are modernizing these arms -- and China, India and Pakistan are also increasing the size of their arsenals. (AFP)







The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114